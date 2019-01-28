HM Courts Service: Results list for January 18 to 23, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 18 to 23, 2018.

Lee Fearon, 40, of The Causeway, Bognor Regis, was fined £467 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis, on February 23, 2018. He was fined £346 after admitting failing to report an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis, on February 23, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

Court news

Joseph Parsons, 30, of Hugon Road, Fulham, was given a community order with 28-day curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over in a sexual manner in Bognor Regis on October 12, 2018; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, in Pagham on October 13, 2018. He must pay a total of £225 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Stephen Tobitt, 49, of Newells Lane, Hambrook, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £120 costs, after admitting breaching an enforcement notice issued by Chichester District Council on September 26, 2017, requiring him, as the landowner, to discontinue use of land in Newells Lane, Hambrook, for stationing a mobile home for the purpose of human habitation, and to remove the mobile home and surrounding timber decking from the land.

Gary Breslin, 50, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on July 14, 2018. He must pay £425 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Deana Cowlard, 57, of Eton Close, London, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, on July 16, 2018.

Hristo Georgiev, 24, of Selsey Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt by throwing it over a wall on to the promenade from Butlin’s car park, Bognor Regis, on July 20, 2018.

Gregory Allen, 57, of Clarendon Way, Orpington, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park in Lyminster Road, Arundel, on August 8, 2018.

Barry Burnham, 31, of Frith Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park at Morrisons, Littlehampton, on August 24, 2018.

Emma Hanson, 30, of West Ashling Road, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground outside Iceland, West Street, Bognor Regis, on July 3, 2018. She was also fined £110 and must pay £155 costs after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Belmont Road, Bognor Regis, on July 12, 2018.

Damion Kozlecki, 60, of Bersted Green Court, Hazel Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after admitting depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on June 21, 2018.

Carlie Lee, 35, of The Causeway, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on August 31, 2018.

Natalia Mitchell, 27, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the road in Shripney Retail Park, Bognor Regis, on August 6, 2018.

Gary Owen, 54, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park in Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, on August 25, 2018.

Donna Phillips, 36, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground by the taxi rank in East Street, Littlehampton, on August 29, 2018.

Melanie Reynolds, 47, of Firlands, Bishops Stortford, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park in Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, on August 17, 2018.

Elina Romankiva, 23, of Queensway House, Queensway, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park at the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis, on July 30, 2018.

Timothy Sheppard, 42, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on July 12, 2018.

Catherine Stamp, 51, of The Mythe, Neville Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the road in High Street, Bognor Regis, on July 27, 2018.

Pawel Staniszewski, 38, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park at the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis, on August 5, 2018.

Adam Stevens, 39, of Aylesbury Road, Portsmouth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park at McDonald’s, Arundel, on August 8, 2018.

Susan Tanner, 54, of Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Shripney Retail Park, Bognor Regis, on July 23, 2018.

Benjamin Tinker, 42, of Osborne Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on August 29, 2018.

Nigel Towell, 54, of Murina Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, on July 11, 2018.

Scott Towers, 29, of Elmer Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park in Mill Road, Arundel, on July 19, 2018.

Laura Tyler, 33, of Canada Road, Arundel, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground at Crossbush, Littlehampton, on August 15, 2018.

Mark Weaterill, 55, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, on August 1, 2018.

Terrance Welch, 43, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on August 17, 2018.

Darren Werner, 22, of Windsor Road, Brighton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on July 11, 2018.

James Weston, 50, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing a cigarette butt on the ground in the car park at the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis, on August 5, 2018.

Shaun Baldwin, 45, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on August 28, 2018; and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on August 28, 2018.

Christopher Groves, 28, of Park Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Arundel on January 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Frederick Harding, 86, of Fairfield Close, Emsworth, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and issued with a restraining order after admitting harassment through continual messages, telephone calls and uninvited visits in Bognor Regis on January 6, 2019. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Paul Hendra, 49, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing one gram of cocaine, a class A drug, in Findon on August 30, 2018; possessing cannabis and cannabis resin with a total bagged weight of 276g in Findon on August 30, 2018; and possessing cannabis and cannabis resin with a total bagged weight of 43g in Bognor Regis on August 31, 2018.

Lee Russell, 36, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on January 4, 2019.

Karol Stanczyk, 39, of Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, on July 18, 2018. He was fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance in Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, on July 18, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Aaron O’Mara, 25, of Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis, was jailed for six weeks and given a restraining order after admitting assault by beating in Roman Acre, Wick, on December 13, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted damaging a television remote control and damaging a front door in Wick on December 13, 2018, no separate penalties.

Latest crime figures for Chichester show rise in recorded offences

Sussex Police will hire hundreds of staff if council tax increases

Drink driver collided with pedestrian whilst reverse parking in Bognor