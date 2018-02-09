HM Courts Service: Results list for January 23 to February 2, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 23 to February 2, 2018.

James Cross, 28, of Pennycord Close, Selsey, was fined £80 and must pay £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £100 damage to a vehicle in Selsey on January 3, 2018. He also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Selsey on January 3,2018.

Jordan Stoner, 23, of Milton Close, Basingstoke, was given a community order with 11-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9.30pm to 6am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Chichester on January 7, 2018. He must pay £650 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Sophie Bye, 23, of The Nurseries, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at Butlin’s, Bognor Regis, on January 4, 2018.

Keanu Hancock, 19, of Maltravers Street, Arundel, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Kennel Hill, Chichester, on July 8, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Petras Motiejauskas, 58, of Exton Road, Chichester, was fined £280 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Chichester on October 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Deborah Willard, 45, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify Arun District Council of a change affecting Housing Benefit, named rent reduction of £250, between January 1, 2015, and November 20, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. No compensation ordered as money paid back in full.

Alfie Wilson, 24, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order in Bognor Regis on January 5, 2018.

Leslie Sheeran, 73, of Downview Road, Findon, was fined £100 and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A283 Pulborough on September 24, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Christopher Bailey, 30, of Tackley Road, Yapton, was given a community order with Mental Health Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 5, 2017; causing £93 damage to a Tascor custody mattress in Bognor Regis on August 5, 2017; damaging a Fitbit worth £120 in Chichester on August 5, 2017; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on August 5, 2017. He must pay a total of £213 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.