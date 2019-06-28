HM Courts Service: Results list for June 21 to 27, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 21 to 27, 2019.

Matthew Ranson, 18, of Bowlhead Green, Godalming, was fined £406 and must pay £625 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A283 London Road, Petworth, on October 1, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Daren Britton, 52, of Ryebank Walk, Burndell Road, Yapton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 0.2g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 24, 2019; and 0.6g of amphetamine, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 24, 2019.

Simon Brooker, 41, of Longley Road, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (100mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the B2145 Hunston on February 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Russell Carruthers, 42, of Chichester Road, North Bersted, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing meat and fish worth £168.81 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on April 9, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for stealing two bottles of gin worth £40 from John Lewis, Chichester, on September 4, 2018. He admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for stealing two Gtech vacuum cleaners worth £599.98 from Lakeland, Chichester, on February 25, 2019.

Adam Hadwen, 30, of Juniper Road, Horndean, was fined £612 and must pay £61 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (no less than 2.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on December 28, 2018. He also admitted drug-driving (no less than 265ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on December 28, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Daniel Southall, 26, of Shipston Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink at the Spotted Cow pub car park, Hunston, on May 28, 2019. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Daryl Wollers, 26, of Clifton Lodge, Clifton Road, Winchester, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (143mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on April 20, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Nicola Brown, 46, of Gay Street, Pulborough, was fined £65 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the B4555 Eardington on August 11, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gregory Walters, 28, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £53 and ordered to pay £42.50 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle on the road in Oak Grove, Bognor Regis, on October 15, 2018.

Kevin Blayney, 54, of Watery Lane, Upton, was given a community order and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating at Butlin’s, Bognor Regis, on February 8, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £775 costs.

Simon Carr, 59, of Newport Drive, Chichester, was fined £515 and must pay £51 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-driving limit (103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Via Ravenna car park, Chichester, on April 18, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

John Brazil, 21, of The Hawthorns, Clayton Lane, Bracklesham, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on March 30, 2019, and April 6, 2019. The order was varied by adding an extra 20 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 180 hours.

Owen Ellis, 19, of Laburnum Grove, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on May 28 and 29, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving 12-weeks’ detention, suspended for 12 months, for stealing SanDisk memory cards worth £443.23 from Sainsbury’s, Chichester, on December 24, 2018.

Harry Martin, 23, of Highfield Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £10 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for a post sentence interview on May 1, 2019, and unpaid work on June 2, 2019.

Helena Fagan, 52, of Glebe Avenue, Ickenham, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Church Farm Holiday Park, Pagham, on June 7, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Sigitas Frederas, 50, of Elmer Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shrubbs Drive, Bognor Regis, on June 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Simon Hudson, 33, of St Anne’s Close, Winchester, was fined £1,246 and must pay £120 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after admitting using violence to secure entry to a property in Easebourne, knowing there was someone present who was opposed to said entry, on April 26, 2019. He was also given a restraining order. He was fined £1,246 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Midhurst on April 26, 2019.