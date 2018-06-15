HM Courts Service: Results list for June 8 to 14, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 8 to 14.

Margot Wright, 40, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £198 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £175 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Bognor Regis on January 11, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with ten points. She also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence on the A259 Colworth on January 11, 2018, no separate penalties.

William Saunders, 34, of Robinson Close, Selsey, was fined £90 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Selsey on March 15, 2018.

Alexander Gibson, 34, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £135 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on May 24, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Jorge Almeida, 55, of Bishopsgate Walk, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in East Street, Chichester, on November 22, 2017.

Craig Atkins, 27, of Cheap Street, Sherborne, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it in South Street, Chichester, on November 23, 2017.

Kelly Barrett, 22, of Priory Road, Hastings, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in East Street, Chichester, on November 1, 2017.

Paul Clue, 53, of Millfield Close, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in East Street, Chichester, on November 22, 2017.

Zara Edwards, 29, of Fishbourne Road, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in Tesco’s car park, Chichester, on November 23, 2017.

Oliver Evans, 36, of Queripel Mews, Chichester, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after admitting depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in West Street, Chichester, on November 23, 2017.

Bobi Florin-Iulian, 24, of Ormonde Avenue, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in East Street, Chichester, on November 7, 2017.

Lauren Forsyth, 28, of Newlands Lane, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in Chichester Gate on November 15, 2017.

Paul Fuller, 53, of Lyndhurst Road, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in East Street, Chichester, on November 10, 2017.

Viniceus Lacerda, 23, of Harvester Close, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in East Street, Chichester, on November 1, 2017.

Paul Loftus, 52, of Taylors Field, Midhurst, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in South Street, Chichester, on November 23, 2017.

Joshua McArthur, 27, of Apollo Drive, Waterlooville, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, on November 20, 2017.

Mohibur Rahman, 26, Ormonde Avenue, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in East Street, Chichester, on November 7, 2017.

Daniel Shamov, 19, of Shripney Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in East Street, Chichester, on November 2, 2017.

Cristian Valero, 28, of Nelson Court, Church Road, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in East Street, Chichester, on November 23, 2017.

Christopher Vincent, 29, of Shalbourne Crescent, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of depositing litter, namely a cigarette butt, and leaving it on the ground in Tesco’s car park, Chichester, on November 15, 2017.

Lee Mutoro, 29, of Downland Court, Stonery Road, Portslade, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of stalking without fear, alarm or distress in Bracklesham Bay between September 1, 2017, and December 2, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge. He was also given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work, to run concurrently, after admitting committing fraud in Bognor Regis between August 20, 2017, and December 20, 2017, by dishonestly making a false representation, using a passport and driving licence in another person’s name, intending to gain employment as a care worker.

Martin Clark, 38, of Shone Court, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, on May 27, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Konnor Taylor, 22, of Cherry Orchard, Petworth, was fined £1,400 and must pay £140 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A272 Petworth on May 26, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Thomas, 21, of Hilary Road, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Southgate, Chichester, on May 27, 2018. He was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on May 27, 2018.