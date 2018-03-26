HM Courts Service: Results list for March 19, 2018

The following are the results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing on March 19, 2018.

Jacob Andrew, 22, of Acland House, Stockwell Garden Estate, London, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in the Butlin’s day guest entrance, Bognor Regis, on July 28, 2017.

Pauline Brown, 61, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the floor outside Ladbrokes, Bognor Regis, on May 23, 2017.

Mason Duke, 18, of The Acorns, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it outside Crumbs Café, Bognor Regis, on June 26, 2017.

Louise Edwards, 26, of Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground near Howards Café, Bognor Regis, on May 19, 2017.

William Fisher, 73, of Highfield Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside Ladbrokes, Bognor Regis, on June 20, 2017.

Viorel Gheorghe, 29, of Colworth, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside NatWest, Bognor Regis, on June 8, 2017.

Karen Giacopazzi, 44, of William Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £330 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside a charity shop entrance in London Road, Bognor Regis, on May 23, 2017.

Tony Gibbs, 23, of Canada Road, Arundel, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside Subway, Bognor Regis, on June 6, 2017.

George Huelin, 24, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground near Santander, Bognor Regis, on June 2, 2017.

Iliya Iliev, 38, of High Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on June 6, 2017.

Jacqueline Knox, 54, of Sussex Chambers, High Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground near NatWest, Bognor Regis, on June 6, 2017.

Norbert Kondrak, 25, of Clarence Lodge, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt into a drain in Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, on May 19, 2017.

Rachel Lara, 44, of Brickfield Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, on May 19, 2017.

Annette Latter, 46, of Ravens Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground near Burton, Bognor Regis, on July 7, 2017.

Osman Mahmud, 32, of Station Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside The Alex, Bognor Regis, on June 6, 2017.

Nayden Naydenov, 26, of Madeira Parade, Madeira Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground while sat on a bench outside Poundland, Bognor Regis, on July 27, 2017.

Violeta Piotrowska, 21, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after admitting dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on July 10, 2017.

Wladyslaw Pocisk, 34, of The Precinct, West Meads, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside Entertainment Exchange, Bognor Regis, on July 11, 2017.

Cindy Reeves, 38, of Tozer Way, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside Halifax, Alton, on May 15, 2017.

Dean Simpson, 29, of Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Morrisons car park, Littlehampton, on May 17, 2017.

Ashley Slater, 31, of Southdown Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, on July 14, 2017.

Mateusz Sliwinski, 19, of Oakley Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside Regis Burgers, Bognor Regis, on June 6, 2017.

Kim Walsh, 50, of Roman Fields, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside William Hill, Littlehampton, on May 15, 2017.

Victoria Wilson, 44, of Ryebank Caravan Site, Bilsham Road, Yapton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Barnham Road, Barnham, on May 26, 2017.

Wlodzimier Zuczkowski, 61, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground near Johnny’s Fried Chicken, Bognor Regis, on June 2, 2017.