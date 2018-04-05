HM Courts Service: Results list for March 23

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing on March 23.

Idil Ahmed, 23, of Shirland Road, London, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the pavement on the seafront in Bognor Regis on August 24, 2017.

Paul Barker, 51, of Glebeville, Leek, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 2, 2017.

Jacek Borowicki, 33, of Station Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in High Street, Littlehampton, on August 4, 2017.

Jason Butler, 31, of Fairview Drive, Ashford, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 17, 2017.

Skye Cartridge, 27, of Tiller Close, Yapton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2017.

Euan Chaloner, 63, of Argyle, Norfolk Square, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in West Street, Bognor Regis, on August 1, 2017.

Daniel Dabrowski, 28, of Den Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 2, 2017.

Nerijus Dziovenis, 36, of Manor Place, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it outside the Citizens Advice Bureau, Bognor Regis, on August 30, 2017.

Nikolay Galabov, 36, of Colworth, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it by Brewers Fayre, Bognor Regis, on August 17, 2017.

Michael Garrett, 45, of Prior Place, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2017.

Martin Howell, 27, of Gibson House, Crown Road, Sutton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2017.

Nigel Hussey, 51, of Commons Road, Wokingham, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2017.

Johnathon Illot, 38, of Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on August 10, 2017.

Paul Johnson, 47, of Lutman Street, Emsworth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on August 4, 2017.

Paul Laundanski, 67, of Garth House, High Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in St Albans Road, Bognor Regis, on August 1, 2017.

Conner Mainwaring, 24, of Hilary House, Park Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Surrey Street, Bognor Regis, on August 7, 2017.

Carl Mitchell, 28, of Grange Lodge, Summerley Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2017.

Natalia Mitchell, 26, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 24, 2017.

Lukasz Mucha, of Park Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, on August 30, 2017.

Michael Poiana, 24, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2017.

Hannah Siddell, 26, of Hilary House, Park Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on August 7, 2017.

Pais Silviu, 20, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2017.

Agnieszka Skowron, 42, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, on August 23, 2017.

Leslie Thomas, 44, of Barnett Close, Eastergate, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on August 7, 2017.

Arunas Valinskas, 34, of Ockley Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside the Citizens Advice Bureau, Bognor Regis, on August 30, 2017.

Stilian Vaselinov, 27, of Colworth, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it by Brewers Fayre, Bognor Regis, on August 17, 2017.

Roxanne White, 30, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on August 1, 2017.

READ MORE

HM Courts Service: Herald and Gazette results list for March 23

HM Courts Service: Observer results list for March 19, 2018

HM Courts Service: Herald and Gazette results list for March 19, 2018