HM Courts Service: Results list for March 26 to April 5, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 26 to April 5.

Joseph Cameron, 28, of Wishfield Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on February 21 and 28, 2018.

Rueben Muyenga, 28, of Berrymill Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £40 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on February 27, 2018.

David Ashton, 33, of Stocks Lane, East Wittering, was fined £330 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Longlands Road, Chichester, on March 7, 2018. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include an additional 40 hours’ unpaid work.

Scott Champion, 45, of St Benedict Close, Aldershot, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating at Church Lane Holiday Park, Pagham, on September 30, 2017.

Slawomir Krawczyk, 42, of West Way, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at Yapton level crossing on November 13, 2017. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

George Mauchaza, 53, of Somers Way, Eastleigh, was fined £800 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Burndell Road, Yapton, on March 11, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Rosemary Shuker, 67, of Horndean Road, Emsworth, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at Nutbourne Level Crossing on October 17, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Phillip Sturman, 49, of Woodfield Close, Tangmere, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Tangmere on March 9, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Marta Banaszkiewicz, 25, of Gordon House, High Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £392 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on March 11, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance and admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Jack Blakey, 24, of Lantana Close, Waterlooville, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Worms Lane, Middleton-on-Sea, on November 16, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Damien Breheny, 41, of Randolph Street, Southampton, was given a community order and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Fishbourne on February 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Vitalijs Burmistrovs, 31, of Barnfield Drive, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing a £400 iPhone in Chichester on December 29, 2017. He must pay £400 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Christopher Gee, 70, of High Trees, Hunston, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tollhouse Close, Chichester, on March 7, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Aleksandrs Jegorovs, 40, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was givven a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath when required at Chichester Custody Centre on March 9, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Pawl Trojanowski, 30, of Princess Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on March 11, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Christine Dunne, 54, of The Close, Boxgrove, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out ten hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of making a false statement regarding her mobility to the DWP with a view to obtaining a personal independence payment, on March 18, 2014, and May 12, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £120 costs.

Christopher Hope-Kirk, 26, of Berrymill Close, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Pagham on March 12, 2018.

Peter Trussler, 52, of Saldean Close, Crawley, was fined £364 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Norton Lane, Norton, on March 13, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Billy Bawn, 21, of Barlow Road, Chichester, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Salthill Road, Chichester, on March 13, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. He admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Patrick Davies, 29, of Sudbourne Road, London, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing herbal cannabis at Brick Kiln Garden Centre, Chichester, on March 19, 2018.

Joshua Lloyd-Simon, 20, of Wanley’s Lane, Eastergate, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Chichester on January 26, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting possessing cannabis in Chichester on January 26, 2018.

Jack Walters, 23, of Green Close, Arundel, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing ten wraps of heroin in Worthing on February 27, 2018.

Rachel Coates, 44, of Church Road, Singleton, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (118mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A286 Singleton on March 19, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Clive Holland, 54, of Drove Road, Portslade, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Westbourne Avenue, Worthing, on December 6, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Mariusz Klis, 40, of Codicote Mews, Elmer Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault in Bognor Regis on February 26, 2018. He was also given a restraining order.