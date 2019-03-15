HM Courts Service: Results list for March 8 to 14, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 8 to 14, 2019.

Neal Plumbley, 52, of Holdens Farm Caravan Park, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Chichester on November 23, 2018. He also admitted destroying a £100 mobile phone and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £350 costs, no separate penalty.

Lee Lawton, 35, of Sacksby Close, Barnham, was fined £660 and must pay £152,09 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Penmaenmawr, Wales, on August 12, 2016.

Jill Thrower, 57, of Sixbarrett Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £65 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on December 17, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joseph Foote, 30, of Hillsboro Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on January 1, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jordan Kennett, 39, of Hedge End, Barnham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Navigation Drive, Yapton, on February 24, 2019.

Rachel Coates, 45, of Church Road, Singleton, was fined £150 for drink-driving (118mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Singleton on March 19, 2018, after the community order made on April 3, 2018, was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offence.

Paul Ripley, 41, of Lavinia Court, Hastings Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and must pay £85 compensation after admitting stealing five bottles of gin worth £150 from John Lewis, Chichester, on November 10, 2018; stealing five bottles of gin worth £155 from John Lewis, Chichester, on November 11, 2018; and stealing seven bottles of gin worth £265 from John Lewis, Chichester, on November 13, 2018. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order for stealing four bottles of champagne worth £200 from John Lewis, Chichester, on January 24, 2018.

Jake Ballard, 18, of Harbolets Road, West Chiltington, was fined £213 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in London Road, Ashington, on February 26, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Michael Mooney, 29, of Northwick Road, Felpham, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on February 6, 2019.

Rafal Olszewski, 33, of Talbot Road, Littlehampton, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Bognor Regis, on February 22, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

