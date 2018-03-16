HM Courts Service: Results list for March 8 to 15, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 8 to 15.

Terry Gaterell, 64, of Felpham Road, Felpham, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £4,000 costs, after admitting failing to keep raw materials and ingredients stored at Gatterell’s of Felpham in appropriate conditions to prevent them from harmful deterioration and to protect them from contamination on June 17, 2016. He was fined £150 after being found guilty of a second charge of failing to keep raw materials and ingredients stored at Gatterell’s of Felpham in appropriate conditions to prevent them from harmful deterioration and to protect them from contamination on June 17, 2016. He also admitted failing to keep his food premises Gatterell’s of Felpham clean on June 17, 2016, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was fined £100 for the original offence of displaying food for sale beyond its use by date, which is deemed to be unsafe, on January 28, 2015.

Alistair Bell, 55, of Normanton Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, after being found guilty of drink-driving (105mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Normanton Road, Bognor Regis, on November 8, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £450 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Ivaylo Bozeliev-Morris, 37, of Meadow Crescent, Upper Halling, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 12-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting drink-driving (353mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Bognor Road, Chichester, on May 4, 2017. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (149mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Stanley Road, Harringay, on December 20, 2017. He also admitted driving without due care and attention, and using a vehicle without insurance, in Bognor Road, Chichester, on May 4, 2015, no separate penalties. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

James Tulley, 27, of Fawkes Mews, Bognor Regis, was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm in Felpham on December 21, 2016. He must pay £1,500 compensation, £115 victim surcharge.

Dean Haskell, 32, of Pembroke Way, West Meads, was fined £60 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on November 5, 2017, and February 11, 2018, and failing to report for a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement session on February 12, 2018.

Martin Roberts, 24, c/o Uphill Way, Hunston, was fined £75 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on February 10 and 11, 2018.

Mark Bardsley, 57, of Glyn Abbey, Pontyates, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting harassment in Chichester between December 14, 2017, and January 5, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge and was given a restraining order.

Jordan Ireland, 19, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (124ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Yapton Road, Bognor Regis, on December 14, 2017. He was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (64ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on January 7, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Paul Ripley, 40, of Lavinia Court, Hastings Close, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting stealing four bottles of Champagne worth £200 from John Lewis, Chichester, on January 24, 2018.

Darren Valler, 52, of Medmerry View, Drove Lane, Earnley, was fined £356 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being concerned in the production of ten cannabis plants in Earnley on February 8, 2018.