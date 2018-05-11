HM Courts Service: Results list for May 1 to 9, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 1 to 9.

Genna Elder, 20, of Thistle House, Thistle Copse, Felpham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on February 15, 2018.

Samuel Pink, 32, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at a level crossing in Littlehampton on September 2, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Phoebe Hutson, 21, of St Blaise’s Road, Boxgrove, was fined £219 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Tangmere on April 18, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Samantha Morris, 53, of Mixon Close, Selsey, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the B2145 Sidlesham on April 19, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Charles Coles, 21, of Penhill Road, Lancing, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting fishing without a licence at Southern Leisure Complex, Chichester, on February 5, 2017.