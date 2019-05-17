HM Courts Service: Results list for May 10 to 15, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 10 to 15, 2019.

Jack Norman, 23, of Brookland Way, Coldwaltham, was fined £223 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Pound Street, Petworth, on February 5, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Earle, 52, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting dropping a cigarette and leaving it in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, on September 17, 2018.

Maciej Monko, 38, of Clarence Lodge, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on March 16, 2019, and failing to report for a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement session on April 5, 2019. The order was varied to include five additional Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

Laura Weights, 28, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions on March 14, 2019, and April 4, 2019.

Ian Bazley, 63, of Marden House, Dial Close, Barnham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 280 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of intentionally exposing himself, intending someone would see it and be caused alarm or distress, in Park Lane, Aldingbourne, on September 17, 2018; admitting two further charges of intentionally exposing himself, intending someone would see it and be caused alarm or distress, in Park Lane, Aldingbourne, between June 1, 2017, and June 30, 2017, and on April 17, 2017; and admitting assault in Park Lane, Aldingbourne, between May 1, 2017, and May 31, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £500 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £825 costs. He must register with police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for five years.

Toby Delury, 36, of Hook Lane Close, Rose Green, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Rose Green on April 28, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Rhys Pryer, 23, of Wilfrid Road, Hove, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting sending several voicemail messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Selsey on april 22, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

William Saunders, 35, of Robinson Close, Selsey, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on December 11, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Samuel Welch, 23, of West Mare Lane, Pulborough, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A29 Stane Street, Pulborough, on April 28, 2019. He must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Olukayode Johnson, 49, of Titchmarsh Court, Oldbrook, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 14, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without insurance on the A27 Fishbourne on December 13, 2018, no separate penalty.

Noel Ashton-Rickardt, 53, of Park Farm, Westcott, was fined £1,500 and must pay £150 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A29 Stane Street, Adversane, on October 18, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for six months.