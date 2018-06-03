HM Courts Service: Results list for May 14 to 30, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 14 to 30.

John Barclay, 43, c/o Roundwood Road, London, was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting stealing a bank card in Bognor Regis between June 20, 2017, and July 15, 2017. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence after admitting committing fraud, dishonestly making a false representation to withdraw £4,580 in cash in Bognor Regis and Chichester between June 20, 2017, and July 15, 2017.

Mark Courtney, 37, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester, was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electonically monitored, from 9pm to 6am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting stealing perfume and a handbag worth £174.98 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on October 20, 2017; stealing alcohol worth £35 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on October 10, 2017; stealing meat worth £80 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on October 11, 2017; stealing meat worth £50 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on November 1, 2017; stealing perfume worth £78 from Boots, Chichester, on November 1, 2017; and stealing make-up brush kits worth £50 from Superdrug, Chichester, on November 2, 2017. He must pay a total of £293 compensation.

Sarah Banahan, 33, of Pan Peninsula Square, Tower Hamlets, was fined £125 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (104mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Horsham Road, Petworth, on April 15, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lewis Blackman, 18, of Lidsey Road, Woodgate, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis in Bognor Regis on April 27, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Samuel Hebson, 25, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order by telephone calls and sending text messages in Bognor Regis between April 26, 2018, and April 27, 2018. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

George Kelly, 21, of Croft Mead, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in College Lane, Chichester, on April 28, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Wojciech Kratul, 21, of Clifton Court, Clifton Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in the car park adjacent to Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, on April 29, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was fined £300 after admitting driving without insurance, and admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Cheryl Redman, 35, of Park Lane, Aldingbourne, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting permitting the use of a vehicle on the A27 Fontwell without insurance. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Danny Squires, 39, of Westfield, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in New Park Road, Chichester, on April 27, 2018. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for six months, due to repeat offending.

Katherine Wood, 26, of Red Lion Street, Midhurst, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, on April 29, 2018. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Joanna Ziolkowska, 31, of Bucknor Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £224 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Street, Bognor Regis, on April 29, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Julian Challis, 35, of Hubble Close, Selsey, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting entering the store room of Santorini restaurant, Chichester, as a trespasser and stealing food worth £354.48 on February 20, 2018. He must pay £284.48 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Sophie Corbett, 26, of Elm Road, Westergate, was fined £376 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chapel Road, Worthing, on May 1, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Kevin Peacock, 36, of Kestrel Court, Elizabeth Road, Chichester, was fined £153 after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Arundel bypass on January 5, 2018. He was also fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Wojciech Sitny, 46, of Oving Road, Chichester, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Petworth on May 1, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Joseph Smith, 40, of Nutbourne Road, Pulborough, was fined £83 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Stane Street, Pulborough, on January 7, 2018.

Michaela Passingham, 24, of London Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground while sat on a seat outside Poundland, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2017.

Dorel Gaman, 28, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on November 24, 2017.

Josef Gavlucz, 56, of Ashurst Road, Portsmouth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Arundel, on November 29, 2017.

Joan Hanson, of Kirdford Road, Arundel, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Tarrant Street, Arundel, on December 11, 2017.

Dilan Hart, 21, of Fir Tree Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on November 2, 2017.

Peter Hiatt, 39, of Phoenix Court, Lyon Street West, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, on November 6, 2017.

Rosemary Lamb, 41, of Sutherland Court, Sutherland Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on December 22, 2017.

Catherine Maclaren, 44, of Connaught House, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Travis Perkins car park, Bognor Regis, on November 16, 2017.

Wioleta Piotrowska, 31, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Bognor Regis, on November 2, 2017.

Alexandera Skatros, 65, of West Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on November 2, 2017.

Jolanta Skawinska, 62, of High Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, on November 24, 2017.

Scott Clark, 29, of Arun Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and three-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, after admitting taking a vehicle without consent on the A259 Climping on May 4, 2018; and driving while disqualified. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He was also fined £100 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance.

Cary Knight, 57, of Highcroft Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on September 20, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daniel Street, 37, of Prince William Court, William Street, Bognor Regis, was jailed for eight weeks and must pay £50 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, an offence which was racially-aggravated, in Bognor Regis on January 4, 2018. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offence of carrying a piece of wood as an offensive weapon in Bognor Regis on November 17, 2016, having the 23-week suspended prison sentence implemented to run consecutively.

Laura Weights, 28, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, after admitting assault in Bognor Regis on April 4, 2018.

Gemma Hammond, 37, of Corbishlet Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in London Road, Bognor Regis, on September 19, 2017.

Cezary Lajzski, 20, of Park Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in High Street, Bognor Regis, on September 6, 2017.

Michal Nicewicz, 36, of The Steyne, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in the entrance to Morrisons car park, Bognor Regis, on September 6, 2017.

Zdzislaw Sycz, 63, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in High Street, Bognor Regis, on September 30, 2017.

Anna Thomas, 36, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it outside Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on September 13, 2017.

Liam Newman, 26, of Vicarage Lane, Felpham, was fined £293 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Felpham, on May 7, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrey Prado, 27, of Hookfield, Epsom, was fined £307 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A286 Birdham on May 6, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark Stuckey, 29, of Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Chichester on November 12, 2017. He must pay £250 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Andzej Andriukonis, 28, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after admitting drink-driving (132mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Spencer Street, Bognor Regis, on December 2, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Cassandra Dimitri, 19, of Telephone Road, Southsea, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing clothing worth £288.77 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on May 10, 2018. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Joe Ford, 31, of Bleaches Court, Lavant, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty in Chichester on May 12, 2018.

Darren Harle, 30, c/o Churchmead Close, Lavant, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing DVDs and video games worth £167.97 from Sainsbury’s, Chichester, on May 15, 2018. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Tiffany Lethby, 28, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £100 costs after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on May 14, 2018. She was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting threatening to damage property in Buckingham Road, Worthing, on May 12, 2018.

Rhys Williams, 24, of Florence Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment by continually texting, calling and writing in Chichester between July 1, 2017, and October 17, 2017. He was given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.