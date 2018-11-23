HM Courts Service: Results list for November 16 to 22, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 16 to 22, 2018.

Jordan White, 20, of St Andrew’s Close, Oving, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle in Station Road, Petworth, without insurance on December 17, 2017. No endorsement for special reasons, the court found he had reasonable grounds for an honest belief he was able to drive his uncle’s car with his permission under his own comprehensive insurance.

Mark Salter, 32, of Bleaches Court, Lavant, was given a community order with five-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, and Drug Rehabilitation Requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 30, 2018; stealing two bottles of gin worth £32 from John Lewis on September 5, 2018; in company with another, stealing cans of beer from The Co-op, Yapton, on August 5, 2018; and, in company with another, stealing toiletries worth £90 from Stephens Pharmacy in Chichester on October 1, 2018. He also admitted driving without insurance in Bognor Regis, on October 30, 2018, no separate penalty. He must pay a total of £87 compensation and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Lauren Shepherd, 30, of Bleaches Court, Lavant, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, after admitting stealing two gift sets worth £20 from Boots, Chichester, on October 17, 2018; in company with another, stealing two bottles of vodka worth £34.98 from The Co-op, Yapton, on August 5, 2018; and, in company with another, stealing toiletries worth £90 from Stephens Pharmacy in Chichester on October 1, 2018. She must pay a total of £99.98 compensation.

James Coulter, 32, of Holly Court, Bognor Regis, was fined £53 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on November 22, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Heston, 31, of Parklands Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing amphetamine, a class B drug, in Southgate, Chichester, on May 9, 2018; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Southgate, Chichester, on May 9, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Southgate, Chichester, on May 9, 2018, no separate penalty.

Mitchell Wheaton, 27, of St James Close, Oswestry, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on November 1, 2018. He was fined £100 and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on November 1, 2018. He was fined £50 after admitting damaging the interior of a police vehicle in Bognor Regis on November 1, 2018.

Leslie Brazil, 41, of Homefield Crescent, Walberton, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at Yapton level crossing on May 13, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points. He was also fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence at Yapton level crossing on May 13, 2018.

