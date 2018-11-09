HM Courts Service: Results list for November 2 to 7, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 2 to 7, 2018.

Tony Merrett, 36, of Lyminster Road, Wick, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £100 compensation after admitting causing £400 damage to a glass front door at McDonalds, Arundel, on October 19, 2018.

Karly Rooyen, 22, of Arundel Court, Elmer Road, Middleton, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Bognor Regis on November 22, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Brett Satturley, 31, of Pacific Way, Selsey, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A34 Islip on April 22, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Leigh Yorke, 49, of Flansham Park, Felpham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business to which the Fraud Act applied in Osprey Gardens, Bersted, on December 2, 2015; knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business to which the Fraud Act applied in Mayfield Close, Bognor Regis, on March 8, 2016; knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business to which the Fraud Act applied in Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis, between June 17, 2016, and June 21, 2016; and knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business to which the Fraud Act applied in Stoneage, Bersted, between March 25, 2016, and August 1, 2016. He must pay a total of £12,920 compensation.

Lucy Allouette-Harris, 37, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of supplying diazepam, a class C drug, in Bognor Regis on November 19, 2017.

David Ayling, 54, of Bridgewater Close, Billingshurst, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A264 Broadbridge Heath on October 23, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Matthew Beacher, 37, of North Road, Bosham, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £500 after admitting drink-driving (186mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Stoke Road, West Lavant, on October 20, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted using a vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.

Caroline Bridle, 33, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £340 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting fraud, dishonestly making a false representation to make a gain, withdrawing £340 using her mother’s bank card for her own use in Bognor Regis on May 12, 2018.

Billy Harte, 26, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was fined £100 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk on the Goodwood Estate on July 15, 2018. He was fined £100 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on July 15, 2018. He was jailed for 20 weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting stealing vodka, cash and cigarettes worth £102.79, having entered Station Store, Chichester, as a trespasser on September 22, 2018. He was jailed for two weeks to run concurrently after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on September 22, 2018. He admitted breaching two suspended sentence orders and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a four-week consecutive prison sentence for destroying two window panes at the Norfolk Arms Hotel in Arundel on September 17, 2016, and assault by beating in Arundel on September 17, 2016; and a two-week consecutive prison sentence for causing £60 damage to property in Chichester on December 17, 2016, resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Chichester on December 17, 2016, and criminal damage and assault by beating on November 28, 2016.