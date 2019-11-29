HM Courts Service: Results list for November 22 to 28, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 22 to 28, 2019.

Jack Beard, 26, of Oswald Court, Chichester, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend an appointment on May 29, 2019, and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement session on September 27, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional two days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

James White, 36, of Stanhorn Grove, Felpham, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting damaging an Enterprise Rent a Car vehicle in Chichester on September 3, 2019. He must pay £1,000 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Donna Penfold, 41, of Westwood House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing two bags, two fans and sunglasses worth £99 from Accessorize, Chichester, on June 5, 2019; stealing fragrances worth £80 from Boots, Chichester, on July 7, 2019; stealing handbags worth £85 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on July 16, 2019; stealing a bag worth £149.99 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on October 1, 2019; stealing a bag worth £149.99 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on October 2, 2019; stealing a bag worth £149.99 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on October 3, 2019; stealing alcohol worth £234.97 from John Lewis, Chichester, on October 6, 2019; stealing two bags worth £229.98 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on October 25, 2019; stealing three bags worth £109.97 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on October 26, 2019. She must pay a total of £530 compensation.

George Huelin, 26, of Flansham Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £92 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on October 27, 2019.

Shea Leonard, 19, of Sligo Road, Letterbreen, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to safely negotiate a sharp bend in Chichester while driving an agricultural tractor towing a fully-laden trailer, meaning the trailer overturned and crushed another vehicle, causing serious injuries to another driver on May 20, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Charlie Locke, 21, of Thornden Gardens, Epsom, was fined £120 after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damaged was caused to property forming part of the land at Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane, Chichester, on October 27, 2019. He was also fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in College Lane, Chichester, on October 27, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Russell Smith, 41, of Grassmere Parade, Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing amphetamine, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 13, 2019.

Louise Whittaker, 18, of Jays House, St Martin’s Street, Chichester, was fined £230 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bognor Road, Chichester, on October 27, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Joaquim Cuoto, 49, of Watson Way, Westergate, was fined £185 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in High Street, Bognor Regis, on November 3, 2019.

Megan Faggetter, 24, of Middleton Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on October 11, 2019; and drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on November 3, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. She also admitted possessing MDMA in Bognor Regis on October 11, 2019, no separate penalty.

Tristram Francis, 36, of Mountwood Road, Selsey, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing four perfume gift sets worth £281 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on November 1, 2019.

Katarzyna Geborys, 35, of Bedford Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Bognor Regis on July 16, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Bailey Chapman, 19, of Longley Road, Chichester, was fined £200 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Longley Road, Chichester, on November 3, 2019. He must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Kenneth Filkins, 55, of Link Lane, Pulborough, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Rectory Close, Pulborough, on September 30, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation.

Katherine Brooks, 27, of Somerset Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly making a statement to the DWP which was false, saying she was a lone parent, with a view to obtaining Income Support in Bognor Regis on February 17, 2015; dishonestly making a statement to Arun District Council which was false, saying she was a lone parent, with a view to obtaining Housing Benefit, in Bognor Regis on January 22, 2015; and dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Income Support, namely that she and her partner were living together in a permanent relationship, between May 4, 2016, and September 20, 2017. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.