HM Courts Service: Results list for November 29 to December 4, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 29 to December 4, 2019.

Jordan Kennett, 40, of Hedge End, Barnham, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting assault by beating in Eastergate on March 8, 2019. He was also fined £600 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, racially aggravated, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £500 costs.

Court news

Jez Swateridge, 20, of Collier Avenue, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assault by beating in East Preston on September 21, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Sean Venkatasamy, 30, of Church Lane, Caythorpe, was fined £135 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £125 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath of analysis when required in Chichester on July 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stephanie O’Fee, 31, of Henfield Road, Small Dole, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in London Road, Pulborough, on December 31, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Terry Keefer (also known as Higgins), 46, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting having an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on July 6, 2019. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, and must pay £750 compensation after admitting stealing a 90mm telescope from Sussex Astronomy Centre, having entered as a trespasser, on September 8, 2018. He also admitted possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on August 30, 2018.

Darren Betsworth, 33, of Sutherland Court, Sutherland Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly receiving stolen goods, a bank card, in Horsham between January 7 and 9, 2019; fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, that he was the legal owner of a bank card and authorised to use it to make purchases in Bognor Regis between January 7 and 9, 2019; attempting to enter the resort safety building at Butlin’s Bognor Regis as a trespasser on December 2, 2018; and interfering with a motor vehicle with the intention of theft in Bognor Regis on September 10, 2019. He must pay £130 costs, £90 victim surcharge.

Aden James, 28, of London Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in London Road, Bognor Regis, on November 9, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Angus Dalrymple, 43, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £1,007 and must pay £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Colworth Lane, Colworth, on November 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Darran Folk, 51, of Olivers Meadow, Westergate, was fined £507 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (176mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Westergate on July 27, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Georgina Bain, 24, of Ockley Court, Ockley Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 11.21g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on July 9, 2018.

Sebastian Iwanczak, 44, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ work after admitting drink-driving (210mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on June 18, 2019. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Lawrence Bramell, 34, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £150 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Havant on June 21, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.