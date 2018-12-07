HM Courts Service: Results list for November 29 to December 6, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 29 to December 6, 2018.

Damon Hardman, 45, of Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging the floor and intercom system at Chichester Custody Centre on July 1, 2018; and failing to stop after an accident in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 24, 2018, in which damage was caused to another vehicle and a garden wall, and injury was caused to people in the other vehicle. He also admitted driving without insurance in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 24, 2018, and his driving record was endorsed with six points, no separate penalty.

Courts

Jake Ewins, 24, of Northside, Lancing, was fined £321 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sherborne Road, Chichester, on November 14, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

George Townsend, 27, of Robinson Close, Selsey, was fined £360 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (9mg THC) on the A27 Chichester on June 15, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gareth Nash, 49, of Lanyard Drive, Gosport, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Selsey on August 5, 2018; and carrying an offensive weapon, a golf club, in Selsey on August 5, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £620 costs. He admitted damaging a vehicle in Selsey on August 5, 2018, no separate penalty.

Joseph Hagan, 29, of Baxendale Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 240 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered, damage was caused in Chichester on April 3, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Lianne Lush, 35, of Friary Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £279 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, on November 18, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Crystal Tully, 18, of Ash Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting attempting to damage a police vehicle in Bognor Regis on November 18, 2018.

Libbie Kocher, 20, of Baxendale Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £50 after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on May 5, 2018; and assault by beating in Chichester on May 11, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

’Another night of mindless vandalism’ is disheartening for football club

Police release mugshots of Roxanne Davis and Samuel Davies after they are jailed for allowing baby Stanley to die

Bognor council issues statement following Daniel Barnes’ conviction over indecent images of children