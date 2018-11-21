HM Courts Service: Results list for November 8 to 15, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 8 to 15, 2018.

James Baldwin, 28, of Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and given a restraining order after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 18, 2018. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Courts

Billy Turner, 18, of Redstart Close, New Addington, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, on the A27 Crossbush on March 15, 2018.

Joshua Pollington, 24, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £90 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £90 worth of damage to a door in Bognor Regis on May 9, 2018.

Alexandru Rotari, 28, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £260 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, on October 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Oleksandr Kondratiuk, 35, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting carrying a kitchen knife, a sharply-pointed blade, in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, without good reason on October 5, 2018; and causing £140 worth of damage to a car tyre in Bognor Regis on October 5, 2018. He must pay £105 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Mataiasi Namadila, 45, of Tiller Close, Yapton, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £150 after admitting arson, destroying clothing, handbags and shoes worth £1,000 by fire in Yapton on September 29, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Owen Goodridge, 33, of London Road, Portsmouth, was fined £484 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (151mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine) on the A27 Chichester on May 5, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Curtis Stephenson, 24, of Meaden Way, Felpham, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress to two victims in Bognor Regis on October 13, 2018. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Chichester man ‘ashamed’ after drunk and disorderly behaviour in bar ‘frightens’ woman

Sussex mum’s desperate appeal to find son missing in Portugal for almost four months

Sussex Police not always pursuing lines of enquiry in child abuse cases, report says