HM Courts Service: Results list for October 11 to 16, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 11 to 16, 2019.

Diane McKellar, 71, of Terwick Rise, Rogate, was fined £108 and must pay £100 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting being in charge of a Staffordshire bull terrier type dog that was dangerously out of control in Terwick Rise, Rogate, and caused injury to another person.

Court news

Scott Archer, 23, of Rucrofts Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £324 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on December 4, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for three months.

Matthew Smith, 33, of Worcester Drive, Priors Orchard, Emsworth, was fined £165 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on November 2, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joshua Elliott, 20, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £3.05 compensation, £60 costs, after admitting entering a train for travelling, without having a valid ticket in Chichester on March 22, 2019.

Tracey Finnie, 49, of Adelaide Road, Chichester, was fined £131 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £120 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required by police at Worthing Custody Centre on July 2, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Brazil, 21, of The Hawthorns, Clayton Lane, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £233 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on August 16, 2019, and failing to attend a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointment as instructed. The order will continue.

Samuel Golds, 30, of Barnet Close, Eastergate, was fined £115 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the Building Better Relationships requirement on July 1, 2019, and failing to attend an office appointment on August 21, 2019. The order was amended by extending the compliance date to July 7, 2020.

Callum Wallace, 22, of Pearson Road, Arundel, was fined £266 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointments on June 5, 2019, and September 11, 2019. The order will continue.

Andrew Irvine, 46, of Joyce Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £50 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on August 2, 2019. He also admitted attempting to steal an Adidas jacket from Sports Direct, Bognor Regis, on August 2, 2019; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis, on August 2, 2019; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 3, 2019, no separate penalties.

Jake Catterall, 27, of Brambling Road, Rowland’s Castle, was fined £340 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Funtington Road, Chichester, on September 22, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Luke Hurst, 24, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, Thinking Skills programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis, on September 24, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and failing to stop when required by a police constable in uniform, no separate penalty.

Christopher Curtis, 20, of Greetham Street, Southsea, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, a purse containing cash, in Yapton on January 7, 2019.

Alistair Green, 18, of Marlboro House, Malvern Road, Southsea, was fined £821 and must pay £82 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (96mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in St Pancras, Chichester, on September 24, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Jason Marshall, 43, of Arundel Street, Portsmouth, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £30 costs, after admitting being in an enclosed area, the rear yard of Travis Perkins, Bognor Regis, for an unlawful purpose, namely theft, on June 11, 2019.

Paul Tilson, 53, of Hampers Green, Petworth, was fined £553 and must pay £55 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hampers Green, Petworth, on September 28, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Emanuele Kshatriya, 23, of Upland Mews, Southwark, was fined £110 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Chichester on July 29, 2019. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include an additional 30 hours’ unpaid work.