HM Courts Service: Results list for October 17 to 24, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 17 to 24, 2019.

John Fitzpatrick, 66, of Bay Bridge Crescent, Felpham, was fined £68 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on February 6, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tom Burman, 29, of Knockhundred Row, Midhurst, was fined £60 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend RAR sessions on July 22 and August 27, 2019.

Patrick Whelan, 23, of Nero House, Anthems Way, Stratford, was fined £333 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving an Alfa Romeo without due care and attention for a prolonged period in Kennell Hill, Goodwood, on July 3, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Alicia Moore, 28, of Rose Court, Seamill Park Crescent, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting damaging a Sussex Police car park sign in Bognor Regis on September 13, 2019. She must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Dylan Barnett, 20, of June Meadows, Midhurst, was fined £184 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Grange Road Car Park, Midhurst, on May 27, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

William Finch, 19, of Newhouse Farm Cottages, Treyford, was fined £173 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (43mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the B2141 Chilgrove on October 2, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dominic Houghton, 25, of Clun Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on May 5, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.