HM Courts Service: Results list for October 25 to November 1, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 25 to November 1, 2018.

Carl Bird, 33, of Pryors Green, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £320 after being found guilty of assault by beating in Barnham on August 5, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £625 costs.

Courts

Rhys Hamilton, 24, of Stean Furlong, Littlehampton, was given a community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 6am daily, Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting being on premises in Yapton on July 24, 2018, having entered as a trespasser and having an offence weapon, a baseball bat, without reasonable excuse; and assault by beating in Yapton on July 24, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Yapton on July 24, 2018, no separate penalty.

Derek Harfield, 49, of Fitzleet House, Queensway, Bognor Regis, must pay £30 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for the Building Better Relationships Programme on September 19, 2018, and failing to attend a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement session on October 3, 2018. The order was varied, with ten Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days added, making a total of 30.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for April 19 to 26, 2018

Helena Du-Toit, 42, of Wolfe Close, Chichester, was fined £1,539 and must pay £153 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broyle Road, Chichester, on October 12, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Matthew Brown, 25, of Leatherbottle Lane, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on September 29, 2018.

It’s now illegal for your partner to do these 11 things in a relationship

Chichester sheds arson: elderly couple devastated after loss of ‘irreplaceable’ possessions

Paranoid psychosis led Sussex man to kill the loving mother he thought was conspiring against him