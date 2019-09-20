HM Courts Service: Results list for September 13 to 19, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 13 to 19, 2019.

Brennan Angelson, 18, of The Juggs, West Chiltington, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay a total of £200 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Pulborough on August 13, 2019; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating in Pulborough on August 13, 2019.

Court news

Daniel Frostick, 40, of Viceroy Lodge, Kingsway, Hove, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on February 23, 2019. He was given two 16-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for two years, after admitting two further charges of assault by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on February 23, 2019. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting being drunk in High Street, Littlehampton, a place from which he was prohibited, on February 23, 2019. He was given an 18-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in Warwick Street, Worthing, a place from which he was prohibited, on August 5, 2019. He was given a 16-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in Church Road, Hove, a place from which he was prohibited, on July 12, 2019. He was given an 18-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting harassment without violence in Newhaven, phoning twice and sending 17 texts in two hours on October 17, 2018, and phoning on October 18, 2018. He admitted stealing pork scratchings from Savers, Littlehampton, on February 23, 2019, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a one-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, for threatening a police officer that he would damage a door in Westergate on October 27, 2018, intending him to fear the threat would be carried out. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £200 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Billy Harte, 27, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Chichester on March 30, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Nicola McDuff, 53, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting drink-driving (102mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on January 12, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months. She also admitted wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on January 12, 2019, no separate penalty.