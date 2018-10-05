HM Courts Service: Results list for September 27 to October 4, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 27 to October 4, 2018.

Barzan Aubid, 35, of Regis Gate, Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £750 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £143 costs, after admitting supplying 51 packets of cigarettes which did not carry health warnings and other messages as required at Baltic, in Richmond Road, Bognor Regis, on January 24, 2018.

Stuart Campbell, 40, of Selsey Road, Sidlesham, was given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting making a telephone call which conveyed a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Bognor Regis on July 15, 2018. He was given a four-month consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting stalking without fear, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on August 3, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge.

Zoltan Dobi, 46, of Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a sharply-pointed kitchen knife in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on August 25, 2018. He was given a one-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting possessing cannabis resin in Bognor Regis on August 25, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Kaspars Abele, 34, of Water Tower Buildings, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on June 2 and August 4, 2018.

Graham Pay, 62, of Bayview Court, Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 24 months after admitting possessing 45.3g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on January 12, 2018. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Charles Smith, 39, of The Drive, Eastergate, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting drink-driving (223mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Oving Road, Chichester, on April 14, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Beverly Warren, 53, of Kingsham Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (116mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Basin Road, Chichester, on September 17, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 48 months and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

