Uros Premrov, 38, of Storrington Close, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention in St Paul’s Road, Chichester, on July 21, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

Richard Delamere, 38, Sunningdale Road, Worthing, was fined £400 and must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on June 28, 2021.

Alice Pink, 26, of Tower Road, Lancing, was fined £346 after admitting drink-driving (78mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, on October 10, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Judy Cottier, 42, of Park Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tavy Road, Worthing, on May 30, 2021. She was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit for driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Dominion Way, Worthing, on December 23, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Harry Martin, 25, of Highfield Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on April 16, 2021. He must pay £75 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Colin Page, 61, of Mill Road, Emsworth, was fined £120 and must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Westbourne on October 27, 2021.