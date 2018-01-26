Holiday park thefts confirmed by police

Police have issued an appeal after £12,500 worth of cleaning equipment was stolen from Lakeside Caravan Park, as reported by the Observer.

The theft of the jet washer, generator and leaf sweeper was described as ‘soul destroying’ by a resident who relies on the equipment for his business.

Cleaning equipment stolen from Lakeside Caravan Park. Photo from Sussex Police

Today, police issued a call for witnesses to the incident, which is thought to have happened sometime between Wednesday January 17 and Saturday (January 20).

PC Jennifer Reid said: “The victim had equipment worth around £12,500 stolen from the shed and these items are vital to his livelihood.

“The equipment stolen are heavy items so we believe it would need at least two people to lift them out of the shed.

“We would like to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the times provided.”

Report any information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 475 of 20/01.

The Observer has offered Lakeside the chance to comment further on security measures after the incident, which followed concerns about broken fencing that the park insisted ‘did not compromise’ a ‘fully-functioning barrier system’.

