How to protect your car from catalytic converter theft
Thefts of catalytic converters from cars are increasing in Sussex but there are steps you can take to protect your vehicle.
Catalytic converters - devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted - contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.
Sussex Police have issued this advice:
“Ask your car dealer for advice on locks or guards approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold.
“Try to make sure your vehicle is parked in a garage overnight, or if you have a commercial vehicle, park it in a secure compound.
“If this isn’t possible, park in an area that’s well-lit and overlooked and try to park so that the converter can’t be easily reached by potential thieves. “Vehicles that sit high above the road are particularly vulnerable.
“You should also register your converter and mark it with a forensic marker, which will make it harder for thieves to dispose of.”