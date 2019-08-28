‘Huge drugs bust’ at Gatwick Airport turns out to be vegan cake ingredients

Police officers are urging passengers to label their food after vegan cake mix was mistaken for drugs.

BTP Sussex (British Transport Police) said on twitter: “Huge drugs bust at Gatwick airport. In collaboration with @ukhomeoffice powders tested and discovered to be vegan cake ingredients.”

The BTP urged passengers to label foods and to ‘bring samples of cakes’ on their next visit.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “We received a report at 1.34pm.

“Cleaners found a bag contained many bags [of what appeared to be drugs] in the first class compartment of a train.

“Obviously it was tested and found to be exactly what it says in the tweet. We spoke with the owner and there was no concerns.”

The 'huge drugs bust', which turned out to be vegan cake ingredients. Photo courtesy of the British Transport Police

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

