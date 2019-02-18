'Huge string' of car break-ins at Bracklesham Bay

Police have urged residents to be 'extra vigilant' after numerous overnight car break-ins at Bracklesham Bay.

Victims have taken to social media to express their anger, whilst asking residents in the same position to report it to police as soon as possible.

Police

One resident told the Observer that her car was broken into last night but 'fortunately nothing had been taken' as she had no valuables in the car.

"It seemed they went round the entire village and just targeted cars that were unlocked," she said.

On the Bracklesham community page, community officer Drew Allardice wrote: "I have had two more reports of vehicles broken into in Barton Way and Elm Close. Nothing taken. If you have been a victim, please report it to the police. Do it online. It's easier and quicker."

There have also been reports of break-ins at Sussex Grove, Legion Way, Tideway, Beech Avenue and Garden Avenue.

Chichester Police has warned people to be 'extra vigilant'.

A spokesman said: "We have received four reports of vehicle breaks in the Bracklesham Bay area over the weekend.

"Patrols will continue but please remain extra vigilant and report any incidents or suspicious activity. Please phone 999 if a crime in progress or 101 after an event."

Was your car broken into? Let reporter Sam Morton know by calling 01243 534166 or by commenting on our Facebook page.

