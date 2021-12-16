Hundreds of pounds worth of decorations stolen from Chichester's Christmas tree
More than £400 worth of baubles have been stolen from Chichester's Christmas tree, all of which were kindly donated by the Rotary Club.
Nine baubles have been stolen from Chichester's Christmas tree by Market Cross, each valuing £45 pounds and have a diameter of 30cm. All the decorations were generously provided by the Rotary Club.
The Christmas crooks have angered many involved with recent festivities, particularly Douglas Price, who is head of the Rotary Global Hub in Chichester, past president of the Chichester Rotary Club and has been co-ordinating this year's Christmas activities by the three Chichester based Rotary Clubs.
He said: "I just don't know what to do because it's a horrible thing it do.
"It's just upsetting for us, having invested all that money and it's being treated or abused in thisway"
This is sadly not new, as last year Mr Price estimated that last year around four to five baubles were stolen last year over the whole Christmas period, this pales into insignificance by the number stolen this year within just two weeks.
Mr Price said that last time he was at the Market Cross he had people come up to him questioning where the baubles had gone.
Mr Price also said : "I like what we do, and I like the way we decorate it' but was frustrated at the efforts that were needed to keep people away from it.
The baubles are securely fastened onto the tree with cable ties and have a padlocked 4 foot high picket fence around the tree.
Mr Price says if people have any baubles and would like to return them he would be extremely grateful and if they were either given to a Rotary Club member who can be found next to the Christmas tree throughout the day, or they can get in touch with Mr Price and he would happily collect them.