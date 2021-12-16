Nine baubles have been stolen from Chichester's Christmas tree by Market Cross, each valuing £45 pounds and have a diameter of 30cm. All the decorations were generously provided by the Rotary Club.

The Christmas crooks have angered many involved with recent festivities, particularly Douglas Price, who is head of the Rotary Global Hub in Chichester, past president of the Chichester Rotary Club and has been co-ordinating this year's Christmas activities by the three Chichester based Rotary Clubs.

He said: "I just don't know what to do because it's a horrible thing it do.

Thieves steal over £400 worth of Christmas decorations from the Market Cross

"It's just upsetting for us, having invested all that money and it's being treated or abused in thisway"

This is sadly not new, as last year Mr Price estimated that last year around four to five baubles were stolen last year over the whole Christmas period, this pales into insignificance by the number stolen this year within just two weeks.

Mr Price said that last time he was at the Market Cross he had people come up to him questioning where the baubles had gone.

Mr Price also said : "I like what we do, and I like the way we decorate it' but was frustrated at the efforts that were needed to keep people away from it.

The baubles are securely fastened onto the tree with cable ties and have a padlocked 4 foot high picket fence around the tree.