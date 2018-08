Police are hunting for the driver of a rental van after the vehicle crashed into a lamppost.

Hampshire police were called to the roundabout in Emsworth that joins North Street, High Street and the A259.

The van crashed into a lamppost at Emsworth Roundabout at around 5am on August 27

It happened at around 5am on August 27.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘The driver decamped.

‘We’re investigating to try and locate the driver.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101.