Hunt is on for man who sexually assaulted a 19-year-old in Bognor Regis

The incident took place just after 3am on November 17, when the 19-year-old victim was walking along West Street Bognor Regis, near Market Street and close to Waterloo Square, when she was attacked by a man near the Sunken Gardens.

Police said the man grabbed her twice and assaulted her, but she struggled free and fled.

The suspect is described as white, in his thirties, slim, with dark, slicked back hair, a beard and moustache, as well as a possible lip piercing. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hoody and black trainers. Police said he may have spoken with an Eastern European accent.

A woman has been sexually assaulted in Bognor Regis