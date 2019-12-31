'I had my walking stick stolen whilst shopping in Chichester'

A pensioner has claimed she had her walking stick stolen whilst shopping in Chichester.

Grandmother-of-nine Pat McNab, 76, said she was shopping with a friend at Marks and Spencer at the Portfield Retail Park yesterday afternoon (Monday, December 30) when the theft took place.

She said: "It happened within minutes of me hooking it on my trolley and picking something up from the isle.

"It's just mean and petty at Christmas. I really need my walking stick, why would someone steal it? I have got cancer among other things. I have balance issues and I am partially sighted.

"I don't have a car and I live on my own. It had my mobile number on it and everything.

"I reported it to Marks and Spencer and asked if it had been handed in but it hadn't. It's indicative of people's selfishness and such a petty thing to do."

Marks and Spencer confirmed it has offered assistance to Pat.

A spokesman said: "We checked to see if it was handed in but it wasn't. If that changes we will let the customer know.

"We take the security and safety of our customers very seriously but, at this stage, there is no evidence to suggest it was a theft."

