Increased police patrols in Tangmere after crime ‘spate’

Sussex Police has agreed to upgrade patrols in Tangmere after a ‘spate’ of break-ins and thefts over the last few weeks.

Neighbourhood Watch Co-ordinator for Tangmere Kate Beach said she had asked police for the extra support and urged people to keep reporting incidents.

She said: “We’ve had several break-ins and burglaries and apparently, two masked men were seen in someone’s garden after one o’clock in the morning. We’ve had vehicle break-ins too.”

She said she had since heard from Sussex Police that officers were aware of an increase in crime and Tangmere had been upgraded to a ‘directed patrol area’.

“There’s obviously something going on,” she said. “It’s a spate, it’s not typical.”

Burgaries in Tangmere were reported on April 16. April 17 and April 19, two of which were via smashed windows.

Police have said all lines of enquiry are being followed up in relation to offences to date.

Witnesses can contact police online or call 101.