Information sought after attempted burglary in Chichester

Police are looking for information following an attempted burglary in Fishbourne on Saturday (January 5).

Police said they received a report at 9.30pm that sometime the previous night an attempt had been made to break into an address in Mill Close, Fishbourne.

The outer pane of glass in a window had been broken but not the inner pane. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen, according to police.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information can contact the police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 948 of 06/01."