Investigation underway after 'assaults on several people' on Bognor seafront

Two people have been arrested after several people were assaulted on The Esplanade at Bognor Regis yesterday afternoon, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers, 'investigating assaults on several people' on Monday afternoon, believe there may have been 'numerous witnesses' and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Police

A spokesman said: "Trouble flared on the seafront next to the pier at around 2.30pm, with incidents spilling into the road and causing a car to stop.

"Detectives believe some potential witnesses filmed the activity on mobile phones and that closed circuit television (CCTV) or dash-cam footage may also exist.

"They are urging anyone who has such material or who can give an account of what they saw to come forward without delay to help with their investigation."

Police said detectives are keen to speak to a man who was assaulted during the incident but 'who has not yet been identified'.

"A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old-man, both from Bognor Regis, have been arrested on suspicion of various offences, including assault, and currently remain in police custody," the spokesman confirmed.

"Anyone able to help is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 826 of 16/09."