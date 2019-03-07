Jail sentences for burglars who targeted businesses

Two men who carried out a campaign of commercial burglaries in three counties have been jailed.

Andrew Richard Lewin, 43, unemployed, of Eldon Road, Caterham, Surrey, and Gary Roland Reilly, 51, a railway worker, of Purley Vale, Purley, Surrey, were arrested in Guildford on Sunday, 30 December.

Springfield House burglary

Both men pleaded guilty to being jointly concerned in several commercial thefts – including at the Chichester Enterprise Centre – in which computers, a TV and some Champagne were snatched.

They admitted entering offices in Springfield Road, Horsham on November 20 last year and stealing a quantity of Dell laptops and a bottle of champagne.

On the same date and at the same location they also tried to enter Ansys and Kreston Reeves with intent to steal, according to police.

On December 27 the pair hit the Chichester Enterprise Centre in Terminus Road.

They entered Dropship Spy Ltd and stole a Samsung TV and broke into New World Ltd and stole a Samsung mobile phone.

They also admitted entering Oak Construction Ltd and stealing an IBM computer, entering Rodd Brown Ltd and stealing a Lenovo laptop.

Furthermore police said the pair entered Arkle Acquisitions Ltd and stole a cashbox containing £20 cash, entered Book Folly Ltd with intent to steal and entered Springhouse Solicitors with intent to steal.

The next day the pair admitted entering Data 2 Basepoint, Caxton Close, Portway, Andover, Hampshire, stealing an unknown number of laptops.

Following the guilty pleas, Detective Sergeant Jason Vickers, of Sussex Police, said: “This was a complex case involving investigations by officers across three counties, but close co-operation and dedicated police work has resulted in these persistent offenders being brought before justices and admitting their crimes.”

Reilly was jailed for four years, made up of four years on each of the 13 offences, all to run concurrently, according to the CPS.

Lewin was jailed for four years and three months – made up of four years on each of the 12 offences to run concurrently, with a suspended sentence order activated in full, which was three months to run consecutively, the CPS said.