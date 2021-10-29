Jail time for rogue trader who conned elderly victims in Chichester and Bognor

A rogue trader who conned elderly people into accepting botched home improvements has been sentenced to three years in prison after an investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards, the county council has said.

Mark Cooper, 53, of Stockbridge Road in Sparsholt, carried out ‘unnecessary’, ‘grossly overcharged’ and ‘poorly executed work’ at three West Sussex homes.

Cooper’s work left his victims, many of whom were elderly and vulnerable, considerably out of pocket and facing hefty repair costs, a county council spokesperson said.

Rogue trader Mark Cooper

One victim, from Chichester, paid £71,350 for works to their driveway, roof and balcony, after Cooper conned them into believing he had completed work on the property before.

Another victim from Pagham paid £12,500 for roof and guttering work from Mr Cooper. It is suspected he lured the victim in by claiming to have worked on the property several years before, the County Council said.

The third victim, from Woodmancote in Emsworth, paid Cooper £10,950 for driveway repairs which were ‘worth nothing.’

Before his sentencing, Cooper paid back £20,000 of the money to his victims, the county council said.

“These were serious crimes which have had a considerable impact on the victims,” said Richard Sargeant, West Sussex County Council trading standards team manager.