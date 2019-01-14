Jury sworn in Shoreham airshow crash trial at the Old Bailey

A jury has been sworn in for the Shoreham airshow crash trial.

Andy Hill, who was flying the Hawker Hunter aircraft that tragically crashed in August 2015, denies 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Hill, of Standon Road, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, appeared at the Old Bailey today for the first day of his trial.

However the trial is not due to be opened by the prosecution until Wednesday of this week.

The eleven men who lost their lives in the tragic crash were: Maurice Abrahams, 76, of Brighton, Dylan Archer, 42, of Bri ghton, Anthony Brightwell, 53, of Hove, Matthew Grimstone, 23,of Brighton, Matthew Jones, 24, of Littlehampton, James Graham Mallinson, 72, of Newick, Daniele Polito, 23, of Goring, Mark Reeves, 53,of Seaford, Jacob Schilt, 23, of Brighton, Richard Smith, 26, of Hove and Mark Trussler, 54, of Worthing.

The trial continues and is expected to last at least five weeks.

