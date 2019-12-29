Kebab bought in Bognor Regis 'contains pills': police investigate

Police are investigating after reports a kebab bought in Bognor Regis contained unknown pills.

Images shared on social media have shown a shish kebab with a blue capsule inside, which contained several white pills tightly wrapped in plastic.

Police are investigating the incident

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating after tablets were found in a kebab purchased at a takeaway in Bognor Regis.

"The alarm was raised on Sunday morning, December 29, after three women in their 20s discovered the pills in their food after they got home at around 2am.

"Anyone with information about the incident or who believes they may have been affected is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial number 344 of 29/12."

A Sussex Police spokesman would not confirm which restaurant or takeaway allegedly served the kebabs.