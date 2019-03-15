Knives surrendered at Chichester Police Station total 20

Twenty knives were surrendered at Chichester Police Station as part of a national police operation.

From our sister titles: Knife crime in Sussex - pictures show knives and guns seized in zero tolerance police crackdown

The weapons are twenty surrendered by people as part of Operation Sceptre which was launched in 2015 to reduce knife crime. Police have been out in force across the county to help tackle the issue.

A quarter of the knives surrendered at the police station. Picture via Chichester Police

Read more: Knife and hammer seized in Bognor following police patrols

Posting on social media, Chichester Police said: "The consequences of knife crime are far-reaching.

"As a result of our knife crime awareness week, here are some of the 20 knives that were surrendered at #Chichester Police Station yesterday.

"Our knife amnesty bins give people the opportunity to safely get rid of their knives, no questions asked. Or if you are worried about someone carrying a knife when they shouldn't be, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Our knife amnesty bins are located in #Chichester Police Station Front Office. #OpSceptre #BinTheKnife."

Read more: Guns and knives found during clearance of Petworth property

Knife amnesty bins have been placed in locations across the county to encourage people carrying knifes to hand them in.