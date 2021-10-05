Large police response to Selsey incident

Police dispatched a helicopter and about three cars to Bunn Leisure in Warner's Lane at about 9pm on Saturday (October 2) following concerns for a man's wellbeing, police have said.

Officers were joined by paramedics, the coastguard and RNLI crews.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was seen hovering over the holiday park for about half-an-hour.

Police tape stock image

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police were called to Warner’s Lane, Selsey, at about 9pm on Saturday (October 2) by a member of the public concerned for a man’s wellbeing.