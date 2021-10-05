Large police response to Selsey incident
Emergency services were scrambled to an incident in Selsey at the weekend.
Police dispatched a helicopter and about three cars to Bunn Leisure in Warner's Lane at about 9pm on Saturday (October 2) following concerns for a man's wellbeing, police have said.
Officers were joined by paramedics, the coastguard and RNLI crews.
The National Police Air Service helicopter was seen hovering over the holiday park for about half-an-hour.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police were called to Warner’s Lane, Selsey, at about 9pm on Saturday (October 2) by a member of the public concerned for a man’s wellbeing.
"Officers attended with HM Coastguard, RNLI and South East Coast Ambulance Service, and the man was passed into the care of medical staff at St Richard’s Hospital."