Thieves have stripped lead from the roof of Central CoE School in Chichester.

A school representative said CCTV appeared to show three people involved in the incident on Monday night, although no-one could be identified from the footage.

The incident has been reported to police.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or online quoting serial number 0774 of 30/01.