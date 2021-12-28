Locked up in Sussex 2021: These are some of the criminals jailed between September and December

3.

Samuel Markwick, 31, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at court for a plea hearing on September 2, 2021. The charge related to an incident on the A259 Worms Lane, Middleton-on-Sea, around 12.30pm on Monday 23 December, 2019. Markwick, of Valley Drive, Brighton, was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He admitted both offences and on Friday (October 15) was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for four years.