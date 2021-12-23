Locked up in Sussex 2021: These are some the criminals jailed between January and June

Here we take a look at some of the criminals locked up in the first six months of 2021.
All of the information below comes from either Sussex Police or our reporters attending court in person.
1.
Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, was found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving his BMW into a crowd of people on Brighton seafront. Khondaker and his brother, Irfan, got into an argument with 20-year-old Suel Delgado and his friends in Brighton in on December 1 during a night out, before going their separate ways. The Khondaker brothers got into their BMW SUV and Iftekhar deliberately drove the car into the group in Marine Parade near the pier. Suel was killed and two of his friends, Zakir and Azaan Khan, suffered life-changing injuries. The whole attack was captured on CCTV. The Khondaker brothers dumped the vehicle in Middle Street in the town centre and called a taxi home. Iftekhar, of Caithness Road in Mitcham, was jailed for a minimum of 26 years on February 4, after being found guilty on January 25.
2.
Irfan Khondaker, 27, was found guilty found guilty of assisting an offender by helping his brother, Iftekhar, escape the scene of a crime. The Khondakers got into an argument with 20-year-old Suel Delgado and his friends in Brighton in on December 1 during a night out, before going their separate ways. The Khondaker brothers got into their BMW SUV and Iftekhar deliberately drove the car into the group in Marine Parade near the pier. Suel was killed and two of his friends, Zakir and Azaan Khan, suffered life-changing injuries. The whole attack was captured on CCTV. The Khondaker brothers dumped the vehicle in Middle Street in the town centre and called a taxi home. Irfan, of Caithness Road in Mitcham, was jailed for three years on February 4, after being found guilty on January 25.
3.
Kirsten Hocking, 29, of Lyndhurst Road in Worthing, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order in July that stopped her from entering many shops in the town and visiting some areas. But on January 12, she threatened staff at Boots in Montague Street by saying she was infected with Covid-19 and that she 'had a needle' and 'would use it'. She also stole items such as perfume, alcohol and pet food from shops in Worthing between November and January. On January 13, Hocking pleaded guilty to five counts of theft, five counts of breaching her CBO, two counts of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress and one count of attempted theft. She was jailed for 26 weeks. Her shoplifting was estimated to have caused a loss of £326.29.
4.
Jurors found Raymond Hoadley, 62, of Willowfield Road in Eastbourne, guilty of the murder of his estranged wife following a three-week trial. On July 5, 2020, police launched a murder investigation after the body of 58-year-old Jacqueline Hoadley was found inside her Eastbourne home in Broad Oak Close. She had suffered multiple injuries to her body and was dead at the scene. Raymond Hoadley was arrested an hour later and charged with murder four days later. The investigation found that on July 4, Hoadley climbed over Jacqueline's fence, broke into her house and murdered her. On January 22, jurors unanimously found him guilty and he will be sentenced on February 22.