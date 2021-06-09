Locked up in Sussex: Here are some of the criminals jailed in May

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders, including some despicable sex offences, assaults and thefts.
All information comes either directly from Sussex Police or from our reporters attending court in person.
1. Alan Gale, Worthing
Alan Gale, of no fixed address, led police officers on a chase through Durrington 'with no regard for life and limb', driving at up to 80mph. Officers from the West Sussex Tactical Enforcement Unit were patrolling on July 25, 2020, and spotted Gale's silver BMW. They turned around to speak to him, but he drove off at speed, hitting 80mph on a 30mph road. Overtaking cars and damaging parked vehicles, he attempted to cross a grass verge onto the opposite carriageway in The Boulevard and was trapped between a police car and a tree. Despite being pepper sprayed and Tasered, the 38-year-old landscape gardener manager to drive away into oncoming traffic before crashing into a wall in Palatine Road. After jumping over a police car's bonnet, he was caught on foot. He was sentenced to seven months in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
2. Andrew Abbott, Worthing/London
Andrew Abbott, 35, of Wolsley Avenue in London but previously of Raleigh Crescent in Goring, was jailed for 16 months for posting intimate photos and videos of women online without their consent. He was also given a Restraining Order prohibiting him from contacting or publicising personal information about the two women until further court notice, and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for ten years, severely restricting his access to digital communication devices. Abbott was found to have recorded private sex acts with the women and made great efforts to obtain and collate a library of images and video clips. The images of both were shared without their consent with members of forums/ groups on the Internet set up specifically to share images and offers to meet the subjects of them.
3. Christopher Healey, Fairlight
Christopher Fenton, 40, of Lower Waites Lane in Fairlight, killed 65-year-old Marcus Haynes in a head-on collision in Fairlight Road at around 6.45pm on Marcy 6, 2020. Mr Haynes' wife, 66, suffered serious injuries and their son, 24, suffered minor injuries. Fenton ran away from the scene but was later returned by his mother. He also suffered serious injuries and blood tests at hospital revealed he was just under the legal limit for drink driving, but was over the drug-drive limit. An investigation found he was travelling at around 76mph in a 60mph zone prior to the collision. Despite being arrested for causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, he continued to drive under the influence after being released under investigation. On November 18 he was arrested in Pevensey Bay at over the drug-drive limit. He was eventually jailed for three years and eight months at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, May 10. He was also disqualified from driving for five years and 10 months.
4. Cian O'Driscoll, Hastings
Twenty-one-year-old Cian O'Driscoll was jailed for 14 years after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent in two assaults against the same woman. O'Driscoll, of Waterside Close in Hastings, first turned up at Southdown Avenue in April 24, 2020, angry about being given a fraudulent £10 note by a friend of the victim. He attacked her with a machete, cutting an artery in her arm as she defended her face and leaving permanent scarring. On July 13, the victim was walking with friends when she was chased by O'Driscoll. He slashed her in the face with a Stanley knife in an alleyway in Frederick Road, again causing permanent scarring. O'Driscoll was given 14 years for causing GBH with intent, five to be served on extended licence. He will also serve two years concurrently for inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and the same for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and having a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place.