Machete man sighting sparks police response

Police responded after receiving reports of a machete-wielding man in the north-eastern part of the city over the weekend.

Police responded after a man was reportedly seen with a machete around Baxendale Road and Bostock Road. The call came in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 18).

Some reports came in on social media with one person warning students not to walk home alone from the Student Union.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Shortly after midnight on Saturday we receiving a report that a man with a machete was wandering around the Baxendale Road and Bostock Road are of Chichester. The area was searched but no such person was found."