Man admits arson with intent to endanger life in Bognor

A Bognor man has admitted trying to endanger life with a fire.

Dawid Stroinski was arrested after a fire broke out in a house in Collyer Avenue on Wednesday, April 4.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of arson with intent to endanger life when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court earlier today.

A spokesman for the fire service said they received multiple calls to the house and sent two fire engines to the blaze.

Once there, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the first floor bedroom where it started.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene, the fire spokesman said.

After the fire was out the fire service began an investigation along with Sussex Police.

Stroinski, who lives in Collyer Avenue, was arrested shortly after the fire and was taken into custody.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court again on June 29 where he will be sentenced.