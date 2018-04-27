Man admits flashing and fighting in Chichester

A man has admitted three offences which include public indecency and possession of a wire brush with a blade during an incident in Chichester.

Unemployed Rory Patrick McGrail, 36, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 25), where he pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence towards another; an act of outraging public decency by exposing himself; and possessing a bladed article on Monday, April 23, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

According to an eyewitness he was seen running through the city centre topless away from police before being arrested.

McGrail is due to be sentenced at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 14, the CPS said.