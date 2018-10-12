Man and teenager arrested after suspected assault in Birdham

A man and a teenager were arrested after a woman was assaulted in Birdham Road on Monday, police have confirmed.

Police and paramedics were called at 5pm to reports of an assualt at Premier Business Park in Birdham Road, where the woman received treatment for facial injuries, police said.

A spokesman for the Sussex Police said: "Officers made attempts to trace the two suspects, who were not present but were contacted and agreed to attend Chichester Police Station the following morning.

"A 38-year-old local man and a 15-year-old local boy, both arrested on suspicion of assault and making threats to damage or destroy property, have been released on conditional bail until 4 November, pending further enquiries."

