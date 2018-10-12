Man and teenager arrested after woman assaulted in Birdham

A man and a teenager were arrested after a woman was assaulted in Birdham Road on Monday.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and the woman received treatment at the scene for facial injuries, police have said.

A spokesman for the Sussex Police said: "Officers made attempts to trace the two suspects, who were not present but were contacted and agreed to attend Chichester Police Station the following morning.

"A 38-year-old local man and a 15-year-old local boy, both arrested on suspicion of assault and making threats to damage or destroy property, have been released on conditional bail until 4 November, pending further enquiries."

